A legend returns.

Remaining true to its roots, Strider features the same franchise hallmarks of fluid, lightning quick combat and ground-breaking free-flowing traversal that inspired many of today’s third person action titles. Strider further builds upon this pedigree by endowing the player with a vastly expanded arsenal of moves and weapons to acquire and use, while slicing their way through a massive, interconnected and rich game world.

The year is Meio: 048, on an alternate dystopian future of Earth. The whole planet suffers under the oppressive, iron-fisted rule of the mysterious and omnipotent Grand Master Meio. An expert in sabotage and assassination, Hiryu is the youngest ever recruit to attain a Special A-Class in the hellish Strider training program, and is the only man capable of achieving the mission to eliminate Grand Master Meio.

Perform breakneck acrobatic jumps and mid-air flips while slicing through enemies with Hiryu’s indestructible ‘Cypher’, a plasma charged weapon that can take on a number of properties. Alternatively, use the climb sickle to gain the high ground, and hit them with a surprise Kunai attack, or call on support allies for some extra muscle when the going gets tough.

From cybernetic soldiers to immense bio-mechanical creatures, Strider’s varied enemy types guarantee unique and engaging combat challenges that will see players quickly utilizing their various weapons, items and skills to gain the upper hand. The addition of plasma cypher variations and ranged weapons, such as the Kunai, provide further depth to combat.

Strider is being developed by Double Helix Games in conjunction with Capcom and is scheduled for digital release February 18 on PSN and February 19 on XBL and PC.