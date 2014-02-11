During a press event to celebrate the release of Ender’s Game on Blu-ray and DVD, Nuke the Fridge staff member’s Louis Love and Joshua Ballze where treated to presentations hosted by director Gavin Hood (X-Men Origins: Wolverine) the Motion-Capture Supervisors, the Zero Gravity Team and the Pre-Visualization Team. The event was held inside Digital Domain, a visual effects and digital production company.

Often in order to sell an idea about a film to a studio, many times a teaser trailer is created so the executives can envison what the moviemakers have in mind before giving the project a green light. Below you can check out an awesome teaser trailer for Ender’s Game, which was created years before the film began production.

The BLU-RAY/DVD SPECIAL FEATURES include:

• “Ender’s World: The Making of Ender’s Game” 8-part featurette (a 45-minute Blu-ray exclusive)

• “Inside the Mind Game” Special Effects featurette (Blu-ray exclusive) (A look at the motion capture process used in the film.) • Deleted/Extended Scenes with Audio Commentary with Director Gavin Hood

• Feature-length Audio Commentary with Director Gavin Hood • Feature-length Audio Commentary with Producers Gigi Pritzker and Roberto Orci * The Ender’s Game Blu-ray Combo Pack and DVD will be available respectively for the suggested retail price of $39.99 and $29.95.

Here is the storyline for the film.

The Earth was ravaged by the Formics, an alien race seemingly determined to destroy humanity. Fifty years later, the people of Earth remain banded together to prevent their own annihilation from this technologically superior alien species. Young Ender Wiggin, a quiet but brilliant boy, may become the savior of the human race. He is separated from his beloved sister and his terrifying brother and brought to battle school in orbit around E arth. He will be tested and honed into an empathetic killer who begins to despise what he does as he learns to fight in hopes of saving Earth and his family.

“Ender’s Game” will arrive on DVD, Blu-ray, Video on Demand and Pay-Per-View on February 11th. The film stars Asa Butterfield, Harrison Ford, Hailee Steinfeld, Abigail Breslin, Ben Kingsley, Viola Davis, Aramis Knight, Suraj Partha, Moises Arias, Khylin Rhambo, Jimmy ‘Jax’ Pinchak, Nonso Anozie, Conor Carroll, Caleb J. Thaggard, Cameron Gaskins, Stevie Ray Dallimore, Andrea Powell, Brandon Soo Hoo, Kyle Russell Clements, Wendy Miklovic, Jasmine Kaur, Han Soto, Edrick Browne, Tony Mirrcandani, Christopher Coakley, Chase Walker and Gavin Hood. Gavin Hood wrote the screenplay based on the book Ender’s Game by Orson Scott Card. Gavin Hood directs.

See more at: http://nukethefridge.com/2014/02/03/enders-game-debuts-dvd-blu-ray-february-11th/#sthash.GVeAupzN.dpuf