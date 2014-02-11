Actor John Wesley Shipp, who portrayed Barry Allen/The Flash in the 1990-1991 television series, is slated to guest star in “The Flash” pilot, which is a spin-off of the CW’s “Arrow.” If the pilot is successful, the CW could green light the project as a series with Shipp’s character likely to have a recurring role.

The 59-year-old Shipp will guest star as a “mysterious character.” Other members of the cast include: Grant Gustin (as Barry Allen/The Flash,) Candice Patton (as Allen’s best friend and possible future love interest Iris West,) Jesse L. Martin (as father figure and Iris’ dad Detective West,) Carlos Valdes (as engineering genius Cisco Roman,) Daniele Panabaker (as bioengineering expert Caitlin Snow,) Rick Cosnett (as Detective Eddie Thawne) and Tom Cavanagh (as S.T.A.R. Labs scientist Harrison Wells.)

Shipp’s career has spanned over thirty years with roles on “Dawson’s Creek,” “Palmetto Pointe” and MTV’s “Teen Wolf.”

