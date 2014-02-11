After the Gotham TV series found its Detective James Gordon (Ben McKenzie), they have also found some more “Gothamites” to fill some major roles including: Penguin, Alfred Pennyworth, & more.

Robin Lord Taylor has secured a role as Oswald Cobblepot aka the Penguin. Penguin “the gentleman of crime,” is known as one of Batman’s oldest foes. Penguin got his name from his resemblance of the animal due to his deformities. Robin Lord Taylor has appeared in The Walking Dead, Accepted & Assassination of A High School President.

Next is Bruce Wayne’s closest friend & butler, Alfred Pennyworth. Alfred will be played by Sean Pertwee. Alfred was the family butler which then raised Bruce after Bruce’s parents were murdered. Sean Pertwee has been in Equilibrium, Soldier, & has done a few voiceovers for video games such as Killzone & Fable.

Zabryna Guevara has been cast as Captain Essen, James Gordon’s boss. In the comics, Sarah Essen had an affair with Gordon. After being divorced to his wife Barbra, Gordon married Essen. Guevara has had roles in Burn Notice as Ayn.

Last but not least, Barbra Kean (Gordon’s fiancé) will be played by Erin Richards. Erin Richards has appeared in Merlin, & the TV series Breaking In.

Source: Variety