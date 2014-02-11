Ben Affleck’s Batsuit to be Revealed Within the Next Week

With Ben Affleck’s controversial role as Bruce Wayne/Batman in the upcoming “Batman vs. Superman” film, news has been flying around the web about a newly designed batsuit. Reports coming from actors Matt Damon, Kevin Smith and Affleck’s wife Jennifer Garner have been nothing but stellar concerning the suit. Now, Nuke the Fridge has learned that the new design for the batsuit will be unveiled within the next week.

“I’ve seen a picture,” Damon said. “I have seen a picture. It’s excellent. And I’ve talked to him about the story line, and it’s great.”

Smith commented about the redesign on his podcast by saying.

“Now, I don’t want to give anything away because that is up to them and stuff, but I am going to say this: I instantly bear-hugged [Snyder],” Smith said. “You have not seen this costume in a movie on film before. And for a comic-book fan, it was mind-bending.”

Recently, while on the red carpet at the SAG Awards, Jennifer Garner enthusiastically spoke about the batsuit’s new look.

”I’ve seen the suit,” said the former “Alias“ star. “The suit is unbelievably cool. It’s a total reinvention. It looks great.”

So, what does the redesigned batsuit look like? Seven days and counting!

“Batman vs. Superman” will open in theaters on May 6, 2016. The action/adventure/fantasy film will star Henry Cavill, Ben Affleck, Amy Adams, Gal Galdot, Diane Lane and Laurence Fishburne. Chris Terrio wrote the screenplay from the story by David S. Goyer and Zack Snyder, which is based on characters created by Jerry Siegel, Joe Shuster and Bob Kane. Zack Snyder directs.

