Clark Gregg’s character Agent Phil Coulson, has been a fan favorite from the Marvel cinematic universe. For Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., he’s provided a lot of the campy comedy & the mystery. During an interview with TV Guide, Gregg was asked if he could imagine a S.H.I.E.L.D. movie & here’s what he had to say…

“Ask me again after I’ve seen Captain America 2. From what I can tell from the trailers, S.H.I.E.L.D.’s a big part of that world…this C.E.N.T.I.P.E.D.E. plot and The Clairvoyant is going to kind of pull a lot of things together and perhaps connects to some of the Marvel films in the same way that a [previous episode] connected, to certain extent, with Thor 2. It will be interesting to see how our team integrates with the world after Captain America [The Winter Soldier].”

Just in case you are wondering what Gregg is talking about, (if you haven’t seen the show lately, in which we don’t blame you) but without giving away too many spoilers, C.E.N.T.I.P.E.D.E. is a project in which an unknown group is experimenting on humans, giving them superhuman powers & abilities.

In an episode of Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. called “The Well,” which was the first episode to air after Thor: The Dark World was released, “The Well” showed a bit of the aftermath that Thor & the dark elves left behind on Earth. So it looks like the creators of the show may try to once again bring the big screen of Marvel into your television sets by tying in the upcoming “Winter Soldier” film into the show.

Captain America: The Winter Soldier hits theaters this April. You can also see Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. Tuesday nights on ABC.

Source: TV Guide