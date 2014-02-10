In an interview with the French magazine Popcorn, Superman vs. Batman director Zack Snyder was asked how much influence will Frank Miller’s The Dark Knight Returns have in the film. Snyder told them that the movie will not be based on the comic book yet it will still have a bit of an influence in some part of the storyline.

“The comic book will influence the history of Batman Vs. Superman, on which the writer David S. Goyer and myself will work.”

Superman vs. Batman opens in theater on May 6, 2016.