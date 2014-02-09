450 SHARES Share Tweet

Variety is reporting that “Gotham” has found their detective James Gordon & it will be Ben McKenzie.

Ben McKenzie is no stranger to Gotham, McKenzie voiced Bruce Wayne/ Batman in the animated film “Batman: Year One.”

The “Gotham” pilot is written by Bruno Heller. “Gotham” will tell the story of a young detective James Gordon & his early years in Gotham. The series will include Gordon investigating a double homicide which happen to be Thomas & Martha Wayne. We will see how the relationship between Gordon & the young Bruce Wayne started & will get to see it develop. The series will also include some origin stories of some very notorious Gotham villains.

Source: Variety