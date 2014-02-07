400 SHARES Share Tweet

Recently, CM Punk made it known that he has quit the WWE because of the decisions WWE has made with his character & Wrestlemania. CM Punk felt that he deserves to be in the title fight at Wrestlemania (the Super Bowl of wrestling) instead of Dave Bautista which has recently made a comeback to the WWE after being away from the squared circle to focus on his acting career.

Well Jason David Frank better known as the Green Ranger/ White Ranger from the hit 90’s series Mighty Morphin Power Rangers, has since tried his luck in the MMA & has thrown out a challenge to CM Punk over Instagram. Here’s the post:

“So now that CM punk is out of his contracts and wants to do MMA. Why not me? He already said he’d fight me. I got this on video from a fan. Come on CM punk we could make this a awesome fight. Plus his weight is way down. This is a recent pic. I’ll make any weight to make this happen!! JDF.”

According to the World Series of Fighting executive vice president Ali Abdel-Aziz, Frank’s manager has contacted the promotion about setting up the fight. CM Punk (real name Phil Brooks) has not yet gotten back to MMAFighting.com when they attempted to reach out to Punk about his thoughts on this.

Punk currently trains Brazilian jiu-jitsu with Rener Gracie & Frank’s MMA record is 1-0 as a pro & 3-0 as an amateur.

I would love to see this happen, especially since the green ranger was my favorite as a kid & CM Punk was my favorite wrestler before I stopped watching wrestling a few years ago. Would you guys want to see it happen?

No Dragonzords or White Tigerzords will be allowed.

Source: Jason David Frank’s Facebook page, MMAFighting.com