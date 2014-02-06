Preview for Upcoming Valiant Titles

On a side note, anyone remember that X-O Manowar & Iron Man crossover game that came out years ago? What a crazy time where companies could just put their characters together without sass from any corporations. Oh well on to the previews.

ETERNAL WARRIOR #6 (“ETERNAL EMPEROR” – PART 2)

Written by GREG PAK

Art by ROBERT GILL

Cover by LEWIS LAROSA (DEC131332)

Variant Cover by DIEGO BERNARD (DEC131333)

Long live the Eternal Emperor!

The first glimpse into the Valiant Universe in the year 4001 continues here! The Eternal Emperor rules over a blighted landscape, the last hope of a desperate band of survivors. When an enigmatic force appears and threatens to destroy the last remnants of his people, he faces a horrific choice: travel an irradiated landscape in search to kidnap an innocent, or see his people destroyed. Welcome to the Valiant Universe of 4001.

$3.99/T+/32 pgs.

ON SALE FEBRUARY 12th!

Written by JOSHUA DYSARTArt & Cover by CLAYTON HENRY (DEC131329)Interlocking Variant by ZACHARY MONTOYA (DEC131330)

“Resistance” ratchets up the stakes! Peter and the Renegades wanted information to be free, but now they’re about to pay a very steep price.

Once again, the Renegades are on the run with the combined forces of the Harbinger Foundation and Project Rising Spirit closing in on all sides. This time, however, the team’s newest member, Ax, has left a trail of leaked classified information that could could win the day – but also put the few loved ones they have into dire peril. And now the moment has come when they must choose between their fate and their families…

$3.99/T+/32 pgs.

ON SALE FEBRUARY 12th!