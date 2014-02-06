656 SHARES Share Tweet

As all of us have wanted, begged for, & had hoped that our requests were heard, there’s a new rumor going around today that states that we will get to see the Vision in Avengers: Age of Ultron. Before we get too excited here, here is the report/claim from Daily Mail UK:

“British actor Paul Bettany has joined the elite super-heroes the Avengers and is in training to bring a comic book warrior out of the cold and onto the big screen.

Bettany will play the Vision, an old-timer in the world of illustrated heroes, in the second Marvel Avengers movie, Age Of Ultron.”

The report even goes as far to say that Bettany & Jeremy Renner (Hawkeye) were seen at “Shepperton Studios just outside London this week, meeting up with Joss Whedon.”

No comment yet has been made by Marvel or Disney about this.

Paul Bettany has been the voice of J.A.R.V.I.S. in all of the Iron Man movies.

I’m hoping we will get to see the Vision but as of now, i’m not getting my hopes up until anything is confirmed.

