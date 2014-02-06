We’ve all known about the upcoming animated “Star Wars Rebels” series coming out some time this year. So far, there are two characters that we know of that will be in the series, one is a grumpy R2 type droid named “Chopper” & the other character is a Sith named the “Inquisitor” who is hired by Darth Vader to hunt down the remaining Jedi. Well we have some more pretty awesome news, according to a Disney shareholder letter that Jedi-News got a hold of, Star Wars Rebels will launch this summer with an animated film. Here is a part of that letter:

“…the rich universe of Star Wars has tremendous creative potential for the entire company. While the world eagerly awaits Episode VII to open in theaters, we’re introducing Star Wars Rebels to television audiences this summer with a movie and a series of shorts on Disney Channel, followed by a continuing series on Disney XD. Our success in building a robust pipeline of original Star Wars content for various platforms will be an integral part of our long-term strategy to leverage the franchise across a variety of our businesses, from theme parks to consumer products.”

The series is set between the events of Episode III & IV, which means about two decades worth of adventures & galaxies that we’ve never seen before. Here’s the official “Star Wars Rebels” logline:

“‘Star Wars Rebels’ continues the epic tradition of the legendary ‘Star Wars’ saga with all-new exciting, action-packed adventures. It is a dark time in the galaxy, as the evil Galactic Empire tightens its grip of power from world to world. As the series begins, Imperial forces have occupied a remote planet, ruling with an iron fist and ruining the lives of its people.

But there are a select few who are brave enough to stand up against the endless Stormtroopers and TIE fighters of the Empire: the clever and motley crew of the starship “Ghost.” Together, this ragtag group will face threatening new villains, have thrilling adventures, and become heroes.”

Rumored voices to be in the series are Tim Curry as Palpatine, Freddie Prinze Jr., Billy Dee Williams reprising his role as Lando Calrissian, Greg Ellis, & Steve Blum.

