Those lovable Muppets will be back in theaters on March 21st to entertain children both young and old. Four new banners featuring fan favorites Animal, Fozzie Bear, Kermit the Frog and Miss Piggy have arrived promoting Disney’s family film. Check them out!

Here is the storyline for the adventure/crime/comedy that sports the tagline “2 Frogs 1 Pig Epic Mayhem.”

While on a grand world tour, The Muppets find themselves wrapped up in a European jewel-heist caper headed by a Kermit the Frog look-alike and his dastardly sidekick Dominic Badguy (Ricky Gervais.)

“Muppets Most Wanted” will arrive in theaters on March 21st. The film stars Tom Hiddleston, Salma Hayek, Christoph Waltz, Stanley Tucci, Debby Ryan, Danny Trejo, Tina Fey, Lady Gaga, Ty Burrell, Ray Liotta, Zach Galifianakis, Bridgit Mendler, Ross Lynch, Jermaine Clement, Ricky Gervais, Frank Langella, Til Schweiger, Dexter Fletcher, Usher Raymond, Peter Serafinowicz, Josh Groban, Céline Dion, Sean Combs, Joelle Koissi, Steve Whitmire, Elisa Gabrielli, Julian Seager, Tony Bennett and Peter Linz. James Bobin and Nicholas Stoller wrote the screenplay, while James Bobin directs.

