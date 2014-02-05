The AMC in Century City hosted a sneak peek for the upcoming “300: Rise of an Empire.” Warner Bros. and Legendary Pictures sponsored the IMAX 3D presentation and they did not disappoint. With a filmed introduction by actress Lena Headey (Queen Gorgo,) the 13 minute clip began where the first film ends as Xerxes gloats over the body of Sparta’s King Leonidas. From there, the audience is transported back in time ten years to the Battle of Marathon and the moment that defined both Xerxes (Rodrigo Santoro) and the Athenian General Themistocles (Sullivan Stapleton.) From the all too brief thirteen minute introduction into the sequel, there appears to be action galore, battles and plenty of drama. This film will be a must see for all fans of the original. Only one short month to go!

Last year at San Diego’s Comic-Con, Nuke the Fridge had an opportunity to interview actor Rodrigo Santoro at the “300: Rise of an Empire” press conference. The film segment was exactly as Santoro had described. It reveals the human side of Xerxes. Check out the interview!

Namtar: Are we going to see how kind Xerxes really is in this film (“300: Rise of an Empire”?)

Santoro: You see how human he is.

Namtar: Okay.

Santoro: That’s the whole thing.

Namtar: I know he is taking revenge for his father.

Santoro: Yes, (surprised) was that revealed?

Namtar: No, that’s history. I taught six grade history.

Santoro: Yes, not everything is, but that’s correct. You see a different side of him.

Namtar: Thank you sir. I loved your performance.

Santoro: Thank you.

Here is the storyline for the action/war/drama.

After its victory over Leonidas’ 300, the Persian Army under the command of Xerxes marches south towards the major Greek city-states. The Democratic city of Athens, first on the path of Xerxes’ army, bases its strength on its fleet, led by General Themistocles. Themistocles is forced to an unwilling alliance with the traditional rival of Athens, oligarchic Sparta whose might lies with its superior infantry troops. But Xerxes still reigns supreme in numbers over sea and land.

“300: Rise of an Empire” will arrive in theaters on March 7th. The film stars Sullivan Stapleton, Lena Headey, Rodrigo Santoro, Eva Green, Jack O’Connell, David Wenham, Scott Burn, Callan Mulvey, Nancy McCrumb, Caitlin Carmichael, Hans Matheson, Andrew Tiernan, Luke Roberts, Andrew Pleavin and Ashraf Barhom. Zack Snyder and Kurt Johnstad wrote the screenplay based on the graphic novel “Xerxes” by Frank Miller. Noam Murro directs.