This Summer, Johns and Romita Take On The Man of Steel

As announced today on DC’s All Access web show, Geoff Johns will write the Superman monthly title after Scott Lobdell departs the book. Joining the superstar writer will be none other than Marvel comics legendary artist John Romita Jr. The news doesn’t come as a shock to many, as the rumor has been persisting for quite sometime after JRJR’s creator owned work in Kick-Ass and Captain America runs came to an end. We won’t get too many story details about the duo’s plans for the character till C2E2 in Chicago but by looking at Romita’s sketch above it’s easy to see this is a character the artist has always wanted to take on. You can go on DC Comics youtube channel for the full announcement.