Just a few months ago, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson tweeted that he will be apart of the DC universe, but he didn’t say how exactly. Since then, speculation of who he could play in a DC film have been all over the place. From Black Adam to Doomsday, from Lobo to Cyborg, you could name just about every DC character. Well The Rock may have given us a hint that we failed to see.

This pic of Johnson with his trainer was posted on Johnson’s Instagram on November 16th, along with it was a hashtag that read “#JohnStewartCanStillWhupSupermansAss”. (John Stewart Can Still Whup Supermans Ass)

As most comic fans would know, John Stewart is one of the versions of the Green Lantern.

Like always, nothing has been confirmed just speculations & having to read in between the lines.

Do you like him as John Stewart aka Green Lantern? Let us know!



Sources: Batman-News, Instagram