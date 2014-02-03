This image above has surfaced online & a lot of speculation has began that the young girl whom is being held by Quicksilver (Evan Peters), could possibly be Quicksilver’s sister, Scarlet Witch.

Quicksilver & Scarlet Witch were twins in the comics but with the plot of X-Men: Days of Future Past having to do with time travel, this could explain the age difference.

The fact on who owns the rights to Quicksilver & Scarlet Witch (Fox or Disney) are ” a little complicated,” as Marvel Studio President Kevin Feige said in the past. Fiege also said that if Fox wanted to use the characters “they could.”

What do you guys think? Could this little girl be Scarlet Witch?

Source: CBR