Just awhile back, Director Bryan Singer said that due to Rogue’s (Anna Pagquin) one rescue scene in the film being cut from X-Men: Days of Future Past, that she would no longer be in the film. Well he might have over exaggerated a bit. Singer & Simon Kinberg elaborate on it in an interview with Empire.

“It was one real sequence in the movie,” explains Kinberg. “We felt like it was taking tension out of the main story drive.”

Singer added, “It does not mean that we won’t see her in the film. Also, I hope to make the sequence available on the DVD as she was quite wonderful in it. She is an important part of the X-Men family.”

Are you guys glad that Rogue will STILL be apart of X-Men: Days of Future Past? I am. Although I’m not a fan of the film version of Rogue, I am a big fan of the comic verison.

Source: Empire