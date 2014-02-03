503 SHARES Share Tweet

A sequel to the highly successful 2007 film “300,” “300: Rise of an Empire is poised for its March 7th opening to the delight of many fans. In conjunction with its upcoming debut, two new international banners have been released. These Russian banners feature Xerxes ally Artemisia (Eva Green) locked in mortal combat with General Themistocles (Sullivan Stapleton.) With Athens gambling on its navy to combat Xerxes superior forces, who will win the war?

Here is the storyline for the action/war/drama.

After its victory over King Leonidas’ 300, the Persian Army under the command of Xerxes marches south towards the major Greek city-states. The Democratic city of Athens, first on the path of Xerxes’ army, bases its strength on its fleet, led by General Themistocles. Themistocles is forced to an unwilling alliance with the traditional rival of Athens, oligarchic Sparta whose might lies with its superior infantry troops. But Xerxes still reigns supreme in numbers over sea and land.

“300: Rise of an Empire” will arrive in theaters on March 7th. The film stars Sullivan Stapleton, Lena Headey, Rodrigo Santoro, Eva Green, Jack O’Connell, David Wenham, Scott Burn, Callan Mulvey, Nancy McCrumb, Caitlin Carmichael, Hans Matheson, Andrew Tiernan, Luke Roberts, Andrew Pleavin and Ashraf Barhom. Zack Snyder and Kurt Johnstad wrote the screenplay based on the graphic novel “Xerxes” by Frank Miller. Noam Murro directs.

Source: jposters