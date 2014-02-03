Director Bryan Singer did an interview for Empire Magazine recently & in the interview, he confirmed a few things about the upcoming X-men: Apocalypse.

Singer said that X-Men: Apocalypse will be “more of a First Class sequel.” Apparently Apocalypse will focus on the “original cast” of First Class.

Singer also debunked rumors of Magneto being possessed by Apocalypse in the after credit scene of Days of Future Past & also shot down rumors of Apocalypse possibly being an alien in the film. “That’s not the case,” Singer said, “and neither will that particular thing be in the film. People were concerned we were making Apocalypse an alien. It’s odd. I don’t know where that came from.”

While Singer talked about the Apocalypse character, he explained “One thing that interests me is the notion of ancient mutants, what would people thousands of years ago, without the benefit of science, think mutants were? And more importantly, what would mutants thousands of years ago think they were? Gods? Titans? Angels? Demons? And if such mutants did exist thousands of years ago, what became of them? Did one survive?”

This should be a HUGE relief for concerned X-men fans that Apocalypse will NOT be some sort of alien instead of being the ancient mutant that he is.

Bryan Singer also told Entertainment Weekly that he’s both co-writing & producing the Apocalypse film & that he is currently in negotiations to direct the film. Singer said that they are just trying to figure out schedules right now but his desire would be to direct the film.

X-men: Apocalypse will hit theaters on May 27, 2016.

