Brand New Images From CAPTAIN AMERICA: THE WINTER SOLDIER

Brand New Images From CAPTAIN AMERICA: THE WINTER SOLDIER

Check out these images of Captain America: The Winter Soldier courtesy of Marvel.

Anthony Mackie as Sam Wilson aka Falcon

Captain America dishing it out with the Winter Soldier

Cobie Smulders as Agent Maria Hill

Sebastian Stan as the Winter Soldier

Chris Evans as Captian America

Captain America giving some shield to the bad guys

Captain America with Black Widow played by Scarlet Johansson

Captain America: The Winter Soldier hits theaters April 4.