Philip Seymour Hoffman was found dead Sunday morning in his New York apartment of an apparent overdose. Authorities are still investigating but say that they found Hoffman with a needle in his arm.

Hoffman was 23 years clean until relapsing in 2012.

Philip Seymour Hoffman was most known for his Oscar-winning performance in Capote. He also appeared in films such as Mission Impossible: III, Moneyball & The Hunger Games saga. The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 2 is currently in production.

Hoffman was 46.