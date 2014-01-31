Countdown to this Sunday with a special teaser of new footage from Marvel’s “Captain America: The Winter Soldier,” then tune-in to kickoff on the Big Game for an exclusive sneak peek at Cap’s new adventure hitting theaters April 4!

Check out the new character posters below!

CAPTAIN AMERICA: THE WINTER SOLDIER releases in theaters on April 4, 2014!

Watch: http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tbayiPxkUMM

Visit: http://marvel.com/movies/movie/181/captain_america_the_winter_soldier

Like: https://www.facebook.com/CaptainAmericaMovie

Follow: https://twitter.com/CaptainAmerica

After the cataclysmic events in New York with The Avengers, Marvel’s “Captain America: The Winter Soldier” finds Steve Rogers, aka Captain America, living quietly in Washington, D.C. and trying to adjust to the modern world. But when a S.H.I.E.L.D. colleague comes under attack, Steve becomes embroiled in a web of intrigue that threatens to put the world at risk. Joining forces with the Black Widow, Captain America struggles to expose the ever-widening conspiracy while fighting off professional assassins sent to silence him at every turn. When the full scope of the villainous plot is revealed, Captain America and the Black Widow enlist the help of a new ally, the Falcon. However, they soon find themselves up against an unexpected and formidable enemy—the Winter Soldier.

