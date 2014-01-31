400 SHARES Share Tweet

Back in April of 2013 actor and funnyman Rob Corddry (“Children’s Hospital”) announced at a roundtable discussion that there would be a sequel to 2010’s highly popular “Hot Tub Time Machine.” Now, MGM has made it official that the sequel will open on Christmas Day this year. In addition, Paramount Pictures has jumped on the bandwagon to handle the worldwide distribution for the film. The original feature grossed slightly over $50 million, not a blockbuster to be sure, but the picture has generated a ton of fans with its popularity digitally and on demand.

Here is the storyline for the time traveling comedy.

When the wealthy Lou (Corddry) finds himself in trouble, Nick (Robinson) and Jacob (Clark Duke) fire up the hot tub time machine in an attempt to get back to the past. But they inadvertently land in the future. Now they have to alter the future in order to save the past — which is really the present.

“Hot Tub Time Machine 2” will open in theaters on December 25th. The film stars Rob Corddry, Craig Robinson, Clark Duke, Chevy Chase, Adam Scott, Gillian Jacobs, Angela Kerecz, Collette Wolfe, Sadarias Harrell, Corrina Roshea, Jason Jones, Christine Bently, Adam Herschman, Kellee Stewart, Timothy Wyant, Olivia Jordan, Bianca Haase, Heather Ashley Boyd, Jazzy Ellis, Bobby Kerecz, Joseph Fischer, Travis Michael Myers and Kelly Connolly. Josh Heald wrote the screenplay, while Steve Pink (“Hot Tub Time Machine”) directs.

