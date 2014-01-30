Three New Posters For CAPTAIN AMERICA: THE WINTER SOLDIER

This morning, Yahoo! launched a series of Captian America: The Winter Soldier posters showing an individual character on each one. We have Captain America (of course), Black Widow, & Nick Fury. Take a look:

These posters look pretty impressive. My favorite of the three is Black Widow of course.

Captian America: The Winter Soldier hits theaters April 4 & stars Chris Evans, Scarlett Johansson, Samuel L. Jackson, Sebastian Stan, Anthony Mackie, Robert Redford, Cobie Smulders, Hayley Atwell, Frank Grillo, & Dominic Cooper.

