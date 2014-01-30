200 SHARES Share Tweet

PlayStation Vita owners, rejoice!

January was a huge moth for PS plus benefits, if you owned a PS3 that is. Both DMC and Bioshock Infinite made their way to the Instant Games Collection in January. Long forgotten Vita owners, this February is for you. Here’s a rundown of the free games debuting in Februrary to the the IGC.

PS4

Nothing Earth shattering to speak of but if you still like survival horror in which you have no way of fighting back; Outlast might just be right up your dark and scary alley way. You play the game as an investigative journalist reporting on Mount Massive Asylum. What could go wrong? In short, everything. You have no way of fighting back against the demonic evil corrupting the facility, all you can do is whip out the old nighttime porn maker camcorder and run. There’s a mystery to uncover, just make sure you bring changes of underwear.

PS3

Payday freakin 2! The sequel to the game that put you behind the bank robber mask debuted in the summer of last year. We played it, enjoyed it, and moved on afterwards. If you liked the original; not much has been changed here but instead you’ll get lots of little additions that greatly enhance the experience of stepping into the shoes of Dallas, Wolf, Hoxton and Chains. If you’re a plus member you’ll definitely get your money’s worth here.

Also coming for the PS3 side is the underrated Metro: Last Light a futureistic shooter set in post-apocalyptic Moscow.Remnants of mankind are besieged by deadly threats from outside – and within. Mutants stalk the catacombs beneath the desolate surface, and hunt amidst the poisoned skies above. But rather than stand united, the station-cities of the Metro are locked in a struggle for the ultimate power, a doomsday device from the military vaults of D6. I for one can not wait to try this game, yeah Steam people you had it free first. Now it’s the console peoples turn!

One last edition for PS3 is Remember Me. The game was one of those things that most always meant to play but never got around to for whatever reason. Remember Me is a 3rd person action adventure where players take on the role of Nilin, a former elite memory hunter with the ability to break into people’s minds and steal or even alter their memories.2084 Neo-Paris looks gorgeous, so why not give it a try while you’re waiting for that Last of Us DLC.

Vita

Street Fighter X Tekken, a perfect example of a game casual players always wanted to play just by the title but never bought because you get tired of fighting games quickly. Two illustrious franchises in video game history come together in the second round of this war. We’ve played it and the tag team mechanics are some of the best in gaming. If you’re a Vita owner you finally have something to wash that Darkstalkers taste out of your mouth from the PSP era.

Racers start your engines! Modnation Racers: Road Trip will be available free for Vita in February. It’s a never ending season of competition and collaboration. The game blends a pletera of creative customization features effervecently with solid racing gameplay. This makes it both fun and time consuming, a perfect compliment to the purpose of owning a Vita. Not to mention if you own the game on PS3 you can download all your creations from there and take them with you.

By now you’ve heard the rumors about the cost of PS plus rising. When you look at how many free games subscribers now own, it’s easy to see the value Sony has been rewarding its customers with. While we don’t expect a price hike this year (possibly 2015), we do expect Sony to push a strong IGC line up this whole year to build to whatever change they want to make. We’ll keep you posted on any developments that happen.