Trade in that old PS3 for $100 at Microsoft?

Somewhere in Washington the executives at Microsoft got the idea, “Hey let’s get a photo of a warehouse full of abandoned PS3’s.” Thus was born Xbox’s latest initiative to get you to buy an Xbox One. For a limited time, you can trade in any working Xbox 360 or PS3 for $100 off the purchase of an Xbox One at any Microsoft Store location. For anyone looking to free Sony space from their entertainment center, this is quite the deal for you. The offer runs until March 2nd and you can read the full details here. No word yet on if Wii will be included in the deal or if once again Nintendo has been overlooked.