450 SHARES Share Tweet

And now your new favorite Web series about a cosplayer who thinks she’s really a superhero enters the endgame… Two Element 47s? One aims a Voomtron Duplikator at Trinity Infinity’s head and leads her to a mysterious gathering of the Sweethearts of the Galaxy rogues gallery. For what sinister purpose has this gathering been called? And why is there so much cake? YouTube channel: http://www.youtube.com/user/GalacticSweethearts Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SweetheartsOfTheGalaxy Twitter: @sweetheartsarmy #sweetheartsofthegalaxy tumblr: http://sweetheartsofthegalaxy.tumblr.com

Check out the 7th episode now!