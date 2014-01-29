Universal Pictures has released eight new character posters for Seth MacFarlane’s western/comedy “A Million Ways to Die in the West.” This wild west spoof is a departure from his “Family Guy,” “American Dad” and “Ted” roots. MacFarlane wears many hats in order to bring his vision to the big screen. He co-wrote, produced, directed and stars as the lead. Last, and certainly not least, MacFarlane wrote the novelization for this film, which will be published on March 4th. Check out the character posters with their comical inscriptions!

Here is the storyline for the film.

Seth MacFarlane stars as Albert, a sheep herder in the wild west intent on avoiding the variety of sticky ends that characterize frontier life – but has to man up when his girlfriend leaves him for another man. He falls in love with a beautiful gunslinger who helps him find his courage. When her husband arrives in town seeking revenge, Albert is put to the test.

“A Million Ways to Die in the West” will arrive in theaters on May 30th. The film stars Seth MacFarlane, Amanda Seyfried, Charlize Theron, Liam Neeson, Neil Patrick Harris, Giovanni Ribisi, Sarah Silverman, Evan Jones, Wes Studi, Dennis Haskins, Tatanka Means, Ralph Garman, Rex Linn, Tait Fletcher, Challen Cates, Jay Patterson, Crystal Miller, Allyn Rachel, Brett Rickaby and Jackamoe Buzzell. Seth MacFarlane, Alec Sulkin and Wellesley Wild wrote the screenplay, while Seth MacFarlane directs.

Sources: Seth MacFarlane via Twitter, theguardian