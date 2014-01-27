Arrow’s executive producer Marc Guggenheim said to Newsarama last week that “There’s two episodes in a row, where we’re keeping the titles secret, because both episodes will just blow people’s minds.” So what could it be that would blow our minds? It has to be that some sort of popular DC character will be involved in the title right? Well that’s kind of right.

Well the TV Guide has given away one of the titles & it is called “Birds of Prey.” TV Guide.com has revealed that Jessica de Gouw will reprise her role as the Huntress. TV Guide even reveals the story of her return:

“The last we saw of Helena Bertinelli, Oliver’s (Stephen Amell) spurned former lover was on the hunt for her father, crime boss Frank Bertinelli (Jeffrey Nordling) after he had her fiancé killed. Helena will return to Starling City in hopes of exacting revenge after the Arrow arrests Frank. However, to kill him, she’s going to have to go through the Arrow… and Canary (Caity Lotz)!”

Marc Guggenheim also said “We consider Jessica a member of the Arrow family and we’re looking forward to having her back for an episode everyone will be talking about after.”

The “Arrow” TV series has been keeping my attention lately with all of the DC characters that they have been adding to the show. So far as of late, we’ve seen characters such as (spoilers for those who haven‘t been keeping up) Deathstroke, Deadshot, Barry Allen aka Flash, & even had some mention of the League of Assassins. It’s been a pretty good series so far & I’m glad that Huntress is back in the mix.

The “Birds of Prey” episode will air Wednesday, March 26 at 8/7 on CW.

Sources: Newsarama, TV Guide