The ultimate X-Men ensemble fights a war for the survival of the species across two time periods in X-MEN: DAYS OF FUTURE PAST. The beloved characters from the original “X-Men” film trilogy join forces with their younger selves from “X-Men: First Class,” in an epic battle that must change the past – to save our future.

X-Men: Days Of Future Past will be directed by Bryan Singer (“Usual Suspects”). The cast includes: Hugh Jackman, James McAvoy, Ian McKellen, Jennifer Lawrence, Halle Berry, Peter Dinklage, Nicholas Hoult, Ellen Page, Shawn Ashmore, Lucas Till, Evan Peters, Daniel Cudmore, Booboo Stewart, Omar Sy, Fan Bingbing, Evan Jonigkeit, Adan Canto and Josh Helman, X-Men: Days Of Future Past hits UK cinemas on May 22 and US cinemas the following day.