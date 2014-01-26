450 SHARES Share Tweet

Louis Love here with an interview with actor Aaron Eckhart, who is currently portraying Frankenstein’s monster in “I, Frankenstein.” From the creators of the hit supernatural saga, “Underworld,” comes the action thriller “I, Frankenstein.”

After watching him in “The Dark Knight” in the role of Harvey Dent/ Two Face, I became an instant fanboy of Aaron Eckhart. The guy is perfect and didn’t get the credit he deserved for being able to nail every emotional beat in the film. Last week I had the pleasure and honor to ask Eckhart a few questions about his newly released film “I, Frankenstein” along with a few other things. And yes, I did ask him if he’s still working to make a movie with Marvel Studios.

Louis Love: I examined some of the production photos from the film and noticed you got into tremendous shape for the role. As a guy on the heavy side, what tips can you give me on working out, so I can look more like you?

Aaron Eckhart: Ha! Ha! You know my trainers always tell me that if you don’t put it in your mouth you don’t have to work it off. I think that’s the key. We can only work out so much on a daily basis, an hour or two before things start to break down. I hate to say that because I love to eat, but I have to pass up on a lot of things too. On the plane coming here they had a fantastic fudge sundae with caramel and I had to pass that up.

Louis Love: About a year ago, I had a chance to interview you. You mentioned you were in talks with Marvel for a role. Can you elaborate on that, because our audience is itching to know for what part?

Aaron Eckhart: I don’t know… I don’t know why I would say that. I don’t think I’ve ever been with Marvel. Maybe I misspoke. I’m sorry.

Louis Love: That’s ok. But we’d like to see back as a character adapted from the comics. You were great!

Aaron Eckhart: Well thank you! I enjoyed it. I grew up on comics. I grew up watching the superheroes every Saturday morning. It’s fun to watch characters that have power and supernatural gifts to help others with.

Here is the storyline for Lionsgate’s “I, Frankenstein.”

Set in a dystopian present where vigilant gargoyles and ferocious demons rage in a battle for ultimate power, Victor Frankenstein’s creation, Adam (Aaron Eckhart,) finds himself caught in the middle as both sides race to discover the secret to his immortality.

“I, Frankenstein” is currently showing in theaters. The film stars Aaron Eckhart, Bill Nighy, Yvonne Strahovski, Miranda Otto, Jai Courtney, Socratis Otto, Mahesh Jadu, Caitlin Stasey, Aden Young and Bruce Spence. The PG-13 action/sci-fi/fantasy feature was written by Kevin Grevioux and Stuart Beattie, which is based on the Darkstorm Studios graphic novel by Kevin Grevioux and characters created by Mary Shelley. Stuart Beattie directs.