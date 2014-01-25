400 SHARES Share Tweet

Deadline is reporting that two more actors have been cast for the CW’s Flash pilot episode. Rick Cosnett (Vampire Diaries) & Danielle Panabaker (Bones) will join Grant Gustin who will take on the starring role of Flash aka Barry Allen.

Rick Cosnett is reportedly playing the part of detective Eddie Thawne, “a recent transfer to the Central City Police Department, whose past is a mystery and who harbors a dark secret.

Fans of the Flash will recognize the last name Thawne. Eobard Thawne is known as the Flash’s arch-nemesis Professor Zoom aka Reverse Flash.

Danielle Panabaker is playing Caitlin Snow, “a highly intelligent bioengineering expert who lost her fiancé during an explosion at S.T.A.R. Labs.”

In the New 52 version of DC, Snow is known as Killer Frost so it should be interesting to see which road DC will take with the characters on the show.

The pilot episode for Flash is said to be aired as episode 20 of the CW’s other DC show, Arrow.

Source: Deadline, CW