After news that Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. would be adding Bill Paxton as Agent John Garrett, Jaimie Alexander will be reprising her role as Sif for an episode, & Stan Lee will make a cameo on the next episode, we are happy to announce that Marvel is bringing two more characters from the Marvel universe to show.

As some fans have expected, with J. August Richards’ character Mike Peterson surviving an explosion only to have some missing limbs, we will see the transformation of Mike Peterson becoming the undead cyborg Deathlok. In the comics, there were about five different versions of Deathlok, both as a villain & as a superhero.

Deathlok is said to come into play when Bill Paxton’s character Agent Garrett joins S.H.I.E.L.D.

Also the other character from the Marvel universe that will appear on the show is Lorelei. Lorelei is an Asgardian which befriended Loki. She also happens to be the sister of Amora the Enchantress.

Lorelei will be played by Smallville’s Elena Satine & will appear in episode 15 of Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. which Sif will also appear in. The two will go toe to toe with one another.

Do you like where Marvel is starting to take Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.?

