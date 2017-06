350 SHARES Share Tweet

Yesterday it was rumored that Gal Gadot had signed a three-picture deal to be Wonder Woman. Well now we have more insight on the deal & some of it is pretty big news.

According to Variety, they have “ confirmed” that Gal Gadot did in fact sign a three-picture deal with Warner Bros & according to their sources, these films that she will be involved in are: the Superman/Batman movie, a JUSTICE LEAGUE movie, & a solo Wonder Woman movie.

What do you think about this news?

Source: Variety