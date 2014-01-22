400 SHARES Share Tweet

We all love Pixar & most of us love Star Wars, so what would happen if you put the two together? Well since Disney owns everything Star Wars, we may find out.

According to Latino Review, they have “heard” that Pixar has been given the go ahead to make their own Star Wars movie.

Latino Review does not give any other insight on where they heard this from & nothing yet has been said about the story of this film, if we were to assume it were true.

They also mention they they’ve heard of TV shows, comic tie-ins (from Marvel), the spin-offs & now this Pixar movie. The first three are obvious since we already knew of those. It’s just this Pixar film that we are unsure of.

It will be interesting if it were to happen but don’t get your hopes up yet until you hear more, of course.

Source: Latino Review