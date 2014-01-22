Carrie Fisher Expecting to Start Filming STAR WARS: EPISODE VII Soon and Will Be Reunited with Cast

What would the day be without any Star Wars news?

Carrie Fisher who made the Leia hair buns & slave Leia outfit so iconic to pop culture, said something quite interesting to the TV Guide.

Fisher said that she, Harrison Ford & Mark Hamill are EXPECTED to report to work in March or April to start shooting the next Star Wars film. She also added “I’d like to wear my old [cinnamon buns] hairstyle again — but with white hair, I think that would be funny.”

So is this a confirmation that we will in fact see the original trilogy trio back for the Disney trilogy?

There have been much speculation that the script involves Luke, Han, & Leia as well as their offspring.

Also, Fisher will reunite with fellow Star Wars star James Earl Jones (voice of Darth Vader of course) for an episode of The Big Bang Theory. The story will involve the guys not being able to get Comic-Con tickets for the first time (hits close to home with some of us) & Sheldon attempts to start his own convention. So he tries to track down Fisher & Jones. This episode will appear on Jan. 30th on CBS.

