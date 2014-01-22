352 SHARES Share Tweet

Academy Award winning screenwriter and filmmaker Quentin Tarantino is spewing venom. Completing his second western screenplay “The Hateful Eight,” Tarantino was surprised to learn his script has been leaked. Now, Tarantino has decided to shelve the project, but all is not lost, instead he’ll turn the script into a book. This is what the fuming filmmaker had to say.

“I’m very, very depressed,” Tarantino said. “I finished a script, a first draft, and I didn’t mean to shoot it until next winter, a year from now. I gave it to six people, and apparently it’s gotten out today.”

The unexpected bad news came when his longtime agent Mike Simpson began getting phone calls from agents looking to pitch their clients for roles in the ensemble Western.

The question is, who is the culprit?

“I gave it to one of the producers on Django Unchained, Reggie Hudlin, and he let an agent come to his house and read it,” Tarantino said. “That’s a betrayal, but not crippling because the agent didn’t end up with the script. There is an ugly maliciousness to the rest of it. I gave it to three actors: Michael Madsen, Bruce Dern, Tim Roth. The one I know didn’t do this is Tim Roth. One of the others let their agent read it, and that agent has now passed it on to everyone in Hollywood. I don’t know how these f*^#ing agents work, but I’m not making this next. I’m going to publish it, and that’s it for now. I give it out to six people, and if I can’t trust them to that degree, then I have no desire to make it. I’ll publish it. I’m done. I’ll move on to the next thing. I’ve got 10 more where that came from.”

Tarantino speculates that the dispersal came from CAA, which represents Dern. Even though Tarantino suspects Dern’s people of fumbling the ball, he still loves the actor, and would likely write him a large role in the next film he’ll make. What it all boils down to is the feeling of betrayal, especially when the project was still in its infancy.

“I am not talking out of both sides of my mouth, because I do like the fact that everyone eventually posts it, gets it and reviews it on the net,” Tarantino said. “Frankly, I wouldn’t want it any other way. I like the fact that people like my $^!#, and that they go out of their way to find it and read it. But I gave it to six motherf*^#ing people! Starting this week, I’ll be setting meetings with publishers.”

The two time Oscar winner acknowledged that he wasn’t completely adamant about his decision to scrap the Western-style ensemble.

“I could totally change my mind; I own the f*^#ing thing. But I can tell you, it’s not going to be the next thing I do. It’s my baby, and if the muse calls me later to do it, we’ll do it. I was thinking about the idea of maybe publishing it before I made it, but now that deal happens for sure, and I’m not doing it next.”

Lately Tarantino has had another script on his mind. So, with the genie out of the bottle, he’ll focus on this project instead.

“The idea was, I was going to write two scripts,” he said. “I wasn’t going to shoot the Western until next winter, and I have been full of piss and vinegar about the other one. So now I’ll do that one.”

He hopes that this incident might cause representatives and actors to be more cautious.

“I gave it to three mother*^#ing actors. We met in a place, and I put it in their hands. Reggie Hudlin’s agent never had a copy. It’s got to be either the agents of Dern or Madsen. Please name names.”

So, maybe this has the makings of a script of its own. Tarantino could write a screenplay where a writer lets six people read his latest work. The script is leaked and then the writer spends the rest of the film trying to find out who let the cat out of the bag in order to kill them. The possibilities are endless.

Source: deadline