With the release date for “Transformers: Age of Extinction” rapidly approaching, producer Lorenzo Di Bonaventura took time from the “Jack Ryan: Shadow Recruit” press junket to answer a question about the infamous ‘Robots in Disguise.’ Di Bonaventura was a bit cagey and didn’t want to give away too much about the controversial fourth film but he did comment on whether it will be a reboot or a continuation of the series. Here is his response.

“It’s definitely not a reboot. It’s an interesting question about what you should call it. On a certain level it’s a continuation of the previous stories, in the fact that it acknowledges what has transpired before it. It acknowledges in the last movie, the destruction of Chicago, it’s actually something that carries through the sort of emotional repercussions of that, not unlike 9/11 has emotional repercussions in the real world. In a fantasy world there are repercussions to what occurred.

That plays into the movie, moving forwards with a totally different human cast, who doesn’t know anything about the other humans, it’s not a reboot, but a continuation, yet you’re continuing with a new cast and group of characters. It was a big decision to do that.

We miss our friends that we did the first three with, and they were great, and they probably could’ve done more. But the advantage of doing it this way is that it feels almost like a first movie. It’s a very different dynamic than I’ve seen in a movie, I’m very curious. I guess Star Wars did that a little bit, but not so close together, the way we’re doing it.”

So with fans trying to figure out where this film fits into the Transformers’ Universe, Di Bonaventura has made it clear that the film will continue the franchise with a different cast of human characters to helm the story. Perhaps having a seasoned group of actors leading the way for this next film will give a much needed boost that the other two sequels could not capitalize on.

“Transformers: Age of Extinction” will open in theaters on June 27th. The film stars Mark Wahlberg, Nicola Peltz, Stanley Tucci, Kelsey Grammer, T.J. Miller, Sophia Myles, Peter Cullen (as the voice of Optimus Prime,) Mike Patton (as the voice of Grimlock,) Titus Welliver, Melanie Specht, Bingbing Li, Abigail Klein, Jack Reynor, Victoria Summer, Cleo King, Geng Han, Teresa Daley, Michael Wong, Chanel Celaya, Aaron Lee Wright, Kristin Miller White, Ray Lui, Candice Zhao and Byron Li. Ehren Kruger wrote the screenplay, while Michael Bay directs.

