Without a doubt Zack Snyder’s Man of Steel sequel is the king of the internet rumors. The latest one comes once again courtesy of the website Latino Review. Apparently they found a post on the NeoGaf massage boards of a person that knows someone that got fired from the movies art department. Basically it can all be BS but still a fun read.

Here’s what the poster had to say…..

MAJOR SPOILER WARNING:

• The villians are Lex Luthor and Metallo

• Batman forms a UN type deal to stop Superman from destroying another city

• Aquaman is in it, but not called Aquaman. He’s there because the world engine in the ocean did something to the fish

• Wonderwoman poses as a Wayne Enterprises investor to retrieve an item that belongs to her people.

• Lex Luthor is in the shadows a lot, a manipulator. Not much face time with Superman.

• Robin betrayed Batman at some point, leading to a falling out between them

• The Batcave was super cool looking, and the mobile looked similar to Burton’s

• Lois is investigating Lex.

Source: Latino-Review