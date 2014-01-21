Without a doubt Zack Snyder’s Man of Steel sequel is the king of the internet rumors. The latest one comes once again courtesy of the website Latino Review. Apparently they found a post on the NeoGaf massage boards of a person that knows someone that got fired from the movies art department. Basically it can all be BS but still a fun read.
Here’s what the poster had to say…..
MAJOR SPOILER WARNING:
• The villians are Lex Luthor and Metallo
• Batman forms a UN type deal to stop Superman from destroying another city
• Aquaman is in it, but not called Aquaman. He’s there because the world engine in the ocean did something to the fish
• Wonderwoman poses as a Wayne Enterprises investor to retrieve an item that belongs to her people.
• Lex Luthor is in the shadows a lot, a manipulator. Not much face time with Superman.
• Robin betrayed Batman at some point, leading to a falling out between them
• The Batcave was super cool looking, and the mobile looked similar to Burton’s
• Lois is investigating Lex.
Source: Latino-Review