Nuke The Fridge‘s very own Louis Love had a chance to interview actor writer Kevin Grevioux ( I, Frankenstein, Underworld ) last week.

Watch the full video interview below as Louis asked him several questions about I, Frankenstein, the future of Underworld and much more. Also don’t forget to watch I, Frankenstein in theaters starting this Friday!

Visit: http://ifrankensteinfilm.comWatch: http://bit.ly/16LSb7YLike: http://.fb.com/ifrankensteinmovieTweet: http://.twitter.com/ifrankenstein | #IFrankenstein

200 years after his shocking creation, Dr. Frankenstein’s creature, Adam, still walks the earth. But when he finds himself in the middle of a war over the fate of humanity, Adam discovers he holds the key that could destroy humankind. From the co-writer of the hit supernatural saga, UNDERWORLD, comes the action thriller I, FRANKENSTEIN, written for the screen and directed by Stuart Beattie, screen story by Kevin Grevioux and Stuart Beattie, based on the Darkstorm Studios graphic novel “I, Frankenstein” created by Kevin Grevioux. The story is brought to life by a cast that includes Aaron Eckhart, Bill Nighy, Yvonne Strahovski, Miranda Otto, Jai Courtney, and Aden Young as Victor Frankenstein.

200 años después de su impactante creación, la criatura del Dr. Frankenstein, Adam, todavía recorre la Tierra. Pero cuando se encuentra en el medio de una guerra que determinará el destino del planeta, Adam descubre que tiene la llave que puede llegar a destruir a la humanidad. Del coguionista de la exitosa saga sobrenatural, UNDERWORLD, llega el thriller de acción I, FRANKENSTEIN, escrito para la pantalla y dirigido por Stuart Beattie, basándose en un argumento de Kevin Grevioux y Stuart Beattie, basado a su vez en la novela gráfica de Darkstorm Studios “I, Frankenstein” creada por Kevin Grevioux. La historia cobra vida gracias a un elenco que incluye a Aaron Eckhart, Bill Nighy, Yvonne Strahovski, Miranda Otto, Jai Courtney y Aden Young como Victor Frankenstein.