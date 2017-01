Get ready to be CODnapped by Activision.

A new video aimed at generating excitement for the new Call of Duty: Ghosts DLC has hit the internet. One could look at it as Infinity Ward making fun of itself. Either way COD fans will soon be kidnapped from their responsibilities once again once the new DLC lands on January 28 for the Xbox with a PlayStation release to follow mid February.

Check out the video below and come back next week for a review of the Onslaught DLC