Must Watch New Trailer For 300: RISE OF AN EMPIRE

A new trailer has been released for 300: Rise of an Empire. Check it out below!

300: RISE OF AN EMPIRE In 3D and 2D in select theaters and IMAX on March 7

(Warner Bros. Pictures/Legendary Pictures)

Director: Noam Murro

Writers: Screenplay by Zack Snyder & Kurt Johnstad

Based on the graphic novel Xerxes by Frank Miller

Producers: Gianni Nunnari, Mark Canton, Zack Snyder, Deborah Snyder, Bernie Goldmann

Executive Producers: Thomas Tull, Frank Miller, Stephen Jones, Jon Jashni

Cast: Sullivan Stapleton, Eva Green, Lena Headey, Hans Matheson, Rodrigo Santoro, Callan Mulvey, David Wenham, Jack O’Connell, Andrew Tiernan, Igal Naor, Andrew Pleavin.

Action Adventure. Based on Frank Miller’s latest graphic novel Xerxes and told in the breathtaking visual style of the blockbuster “300,” this new chapter of the epic saga takes the action to a fresh battlefield—on the sea—as Greek general Themistokles (Sullivan Stapleton) attempts to unite all of Greece by leading the charge that will change the course of the war. “300: Rise of an Empire” pits Themistokles against the massive invading Persian forces led by mortal-turned-god Xerxes (Rodrigo Santoro), and Artemisia (Eva Green), vengeful commander of the Persian navy.

This film has been rated R for strong sustained sequences of stylized bloody violence throughout, a sex scene, nudity and some language.