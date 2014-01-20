400 SHARES Share Tweet

During an interview with MTV, actor Mark Ruffalo who plays the Hulk aka Bruce Banner, talked about the script for Avengers: Age of Ultron & agrees with co-star Scarlett Johansson’s description of the script, calling the script “darker.” Here’s what Ruffalo had to say:

“I would say that it’s better, it’s cooler, it’s more awesomer,” Yes, he really did say “awesomer.” “It’s a little bit darker, but also really had Joss Whedon’s incredibly witty and sly sense of humor.”

Some say that Avengers: Age of Ultron is going for the “Empire Strikes Back” feel of the franchise. Meaning, it will be the darkest, most shocking & in most people’s eyes, the best one of the franchise. But that is impossible to tell right now since the movie isn’t even out yet.

Avengers: Age of Ultron hits theaters May 1, 2015.

Source: MTV