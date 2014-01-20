web analytics
Ben Affleck’s wife, Jennifer Garner, talked to Entertainment Tonight and when asked about the new Batsuit she said “It’s unbelievably cool.”

Check out the interview below!

Entertainment Tonight: Are you really gonna have him come home as Batman and enjoy the suit?

Jennifer Garner: I don’t think I could get him out of the suit. So no, I’ll probably go to set and look from afar.

Entertainment Tonight: Isn’t it pretty cool to be married to Batman?

Jennifer Garner: I’ve seen the suit!

Entertainment Tonight: Tell me about it?

Jennifer Garner: The suit, is unbelievably cool. It’s a total reinvention! It looks great!

Zack Snyder’s Man of Steel sequel opens in theaters on May 6, 2016.

