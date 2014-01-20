web analytics
Moviepilot.com ran a great article called “What will Gal Gadot’s Wonder Woman costume look like in Batman vs. Superman?”  that included some great fan art of Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman. In case that you are on fence about her casting for the role the concept art may chance your mind.

Check out some of the images below and if you what to see more click HERE and head over to Moviepilot.com to the see the rest of the art.

Update:

To give credit where credit is due, the fan art was based on Meagan Marie, and Katie Cosplays creations.  Great job ladies, hope Warner Bros is watching!

