There is no shortage of rumors when it comes to highly anticipated films. Especially when it comes to Star Wars films. There are new rumors out everyday & about 99.9 percent of them end up being false. Well now we actually have some quotes from Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy, which could give us a bit more insight about the standalone films or spin-offs if you will.

During a recent trip to Singapore with George Lucas to commemorate the opening of the sandcrawler building, which is an eight-story visual artist workplace modeled after the Jawas’ famous vehicle, Kennedy gave us some insight on the spin-offs. Interview via The Straight Times.

“George [Lucas] was so clear as to how that works. The canon that he created was the Star Wars saga. Right now, episode seven falls within that canon. The spin-off movies, or we may come up with some other way to call those films, they exist within that vast universe that he created.”

Kennedy goes on to add, “There is no attempt being made to carry characters (from the standalone films) in and out of the saga episodes. Consequently, from the creative standpoint, it’s a roadmap that George made pretty clear.”

As for the recent rumors, the newest rumors have been mainly about the Boba Fett standalone film. According to Latino Review, apparently Lawrence Kasdan (writer of Empire Strikes Back) has a rumored plot going around that the prequel Boba Fett will get killed by a stranger which also steals Boba’s armor.

It’s said that Kasdan wants the story to be like “a man with no name” style story. Which makes us wonder what exactly Boba Fett’s back story is, just like we did with the original trilogy.

Latino Review also says that three of their sources “reps, etc. etc.” have Captain America director Joe Johnston, at the top of their list to direct the spin-off.

A lot of rumors have been coming out of Latino Review lately & like I said before, about 99.9 percent of the rumors are usually false. So take it with a grain of salt for now, until anything gets confirmed.

Source: The Straight Times, Latino Review, Blastr, Screen Rant