See Which THOR Character Will Appear in MARVEL’S AGENTS OF S.H.I.E.LD.

Just a couple of days ago, it was reported that Stan “the man” Lee would be appearing on the next episode of Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., now we are happy to be reporting that a hero from the Marvel cinematic universe will be appearing on the show as well.

Coming from Marvel Entertainment’s Twitter account with a tweet saying…”Live from #TCA1, Lady Sif, Jaime Alexander, will guest star in ep.15 of #Marvel’s #AgentsofSHIELD!”

This is a good move by Marvel. What Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. has been lacking is really the presence of the Marvel universe. It has shown up a few times in a couple of episodes but not enough, in my opinion. It’s about time that Marvel capitalizes on the opportunities that the show has made for it’s cinematic universe.

Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. airs Tuesday nights on ABC at 8/7c.

Are you excited to see Sif?

Source: Twitter