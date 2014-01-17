600 SHARES Share Tweet

For a few months, there have been rumors that another villain by the name of Baron Von Strucker, will be added to the Avengers sequel. Now one site is reporting that an actor has been cast for the role.

The Hollywood Reporter is saying that Thomas Krestschmann has been cast to play the role of the villain. Marvel has not officially confirmed this.

Thomas Krestschmann has appeared in the Dracula TV series, King Kong, The Pianist & Blade 2 just to name a few.

It’s been rumored that Von Strucker could be a mentor to Quick Silver & Scarlet Witch in Avengers: Age of Ultron.

In the comics, Von Strucker was a former Nazi & leader of HYDRA who often challenged Captain America, Nick Fury & S.H.I.E.L.D.

Avengers: Age of Ultron hits theaters May 1, 2015.

