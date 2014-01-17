Warner Bros. Pictures announced has announced that the Man of Steel sequel has been moved from a July 17, 2015 to May 6, 2016.

Here’s the logic by the studio for the delay “the filmmakers time to realize fully their vision, given the complex visual nature of the story. The decision was made following the shift of the start of production to second quarter of this year.”



Although it’s disappointing that the anticipated film is being delayed I think most would agree that the more time may help create a better movie.

Source: Super Hero Hype